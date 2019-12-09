Weegar recorded an assist in a 5-1 win over the Sharks on Sunday.

After a great start to the season Weegar was sidelined for eight games after being hit in the head by a puck. Now back in the lineup and flanking Aaron Ekblad on the top pairing, Weegar looks to pick up where he left off. The 25-year-old has put up three goals and 11 points in 21 games so far this season.