Weegar (undisclosed) joined his teammates for Thursday's practice session, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar sat out the team's exhibition against the Lightning yet seems to be all set to play in Game 1 against the Islanders on Saturday. The blueliner managed six points in his previous 17 contests and likely won't factor much into the power play, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option at best.
