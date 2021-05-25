Weegar scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Weegar scored the game-tying goal at 6:19 of the second period. He also added a helper on Mason Marchment's go-ahead goal 10 minutes later. The 27-year-old Weegar added four hits and three blocked shots in Monday's contest. The blueliner has three points, nine shots on goal, 18 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through five postseason contests. He racked up 36 points, 118 hits and 83 blocks in 54 regular-season outings in a breakout season.