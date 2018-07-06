Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Going arbitration route
Weegar filed for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.
Weegar reportedly was among 44 NHL players to have filed for arbitration ahead of Thursday's deadline. There's still a chance that he'll put pen to paper on a new deal before the hearings commence in Toronto on July 20.
