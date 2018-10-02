Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Good to go for season
Weegar (shoulder) missed the final preseason game but is back at practice and good-to-go for Saturday's opener, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar's injury wasn't expected to be serious in the first place, so it is no surprise to see him back on the ice this soon. The 24-year-old will be challenged for ice time this season by preseason breakouts Jacob McDonald and Bogdan Kiselevich after suiting up for 60 games last season, so he needs to have a strong start in the Panthers first few weeks.
