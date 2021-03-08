Weegar scored a goal on a pair of shots Sunday and added four hits with two blocks in a 4-2 loss to Carolina.

Weegar drilled a one-timer off a Noel Acciari faceoff win to get the Panthers on board midway through the first period. It was the second goal of the campaign for the 27-year-old, who has produced a respectable 10 points and plus-5 rating in 23 games.