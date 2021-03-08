Weegar scored a goal on a pair of shots Sunday and added four hits with two blocks in a 4-2 loss to Carolina.
Weegar drilled a one-timer off a Noel Acciari faceoff win to get the Panthers on board midway through the first period. It was the second goal of the campaign for the 27-year-old, who has produced a respectable 10 points and plus-5 rating in 23 games.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Two-point effort against Wings•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Staying productive•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Snags first point•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Opens camp in top pairing•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Secures three-year pact•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Full practice participant•