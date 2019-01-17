Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: In concussion protocol
Weegar (concussion) will sit out his team's next two games, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Weegar is in concussion protocol, and as a result, will miss Friday's home game versus Toronto and also will be absent Saturday in Nashville. He'll hope to be medically cleared in time to play San Jose on Monday, though as of now, that feels like wishful thinking given the nature of Weegar's injury.
