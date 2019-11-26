Play

Weegar (face) will make the trip to Washington for Wednesday's matchup with the Capitals, but he won't play, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Weegar will miss an eighth straight contest Wednesday, but he's clearly trending in the right direction. Once healthy, the 25-year-old, who's notched 10 points in 17 games this campaign, will return to a top-four role.

