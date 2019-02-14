Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Lands on injured reserve
Weegar (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
Weegar was doubtful to suit up versus the Flames on Thursday, but his placement on IR ends his chances of returning to the lineup. Since the blueliner already missed the last four games, the club almost certainly utilized a retroactive designation, which allows the Ottawa native to be activated as soon as he is cleared to play.
