Weegar (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

The move will force Weegar to miss the three games remaining on the team's schedule ahead of the All-Star break. That will allow him a full extra week of rest, as the Panthers don't return to the ice until Feb. 1. There's a decent chance Weegar will be ready for the start of the second half, though the team should monitor his progress and provide updates as Weegar progresses in his rehab. The team recalled defenseman Jason Brown from AHL Springfield to provide some more depth on the back end.