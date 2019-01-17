Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Lands on injured reserve
Weegar (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The move will force Weegar to miss the three games remaining on the team's schedule ahead of the All-Star break. That will allow him a full extra week of rest, as the Panthers don't return to the ice until Feb. 1. There's a decent chance Weegar will be ready for the start of the second half, though the team should monitor his progress and provide updates as Weegar progresses in his rehab. The team recalled defenseman Jason Brown from AHL Springfield to provide some more depth on the back end.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: In concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Out for rest of game•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Snags two helpers•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Blasts home first of season•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Gets physical•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rakes in 17 penalty minutes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...