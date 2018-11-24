Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Lays the body
Weegar threw five hits against the Hurricanes in a 4-1 loss on Friday.
Weegar also added three shots as he ended the game a minus-two. He is still in a battle with Alex Petrovic and Bogdan Kiselevich for a spot in the bottom pairing, although he has seen over 16 minutes of ice time in his last five games. The 24-year-old has one assist as his only point in 17 games on the season.
