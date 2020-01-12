Weegar (upper body) is unlikely to return before the All-Star break, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

After a Jan. 21 matchup in Chicago, the Panthers are off until February, giving Weegar some extra time to heal up. He's missed the last eight games and hasn't played since Dec. 23. The 26-year-old blueliner has 12 points in 28 games on the season. Riley Stillman should continue playing in his absence.