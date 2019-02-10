Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Missing third straight game
Weegar (undisclosed) will not be in Sunday's lineup against Tampa Bay.
With his absence, Ian McCoshen will continue filling in on the bottom pair. There hasn't been much information about his injury and it's unclear whether it's related to the concussion he was dealing with at the end of January.
