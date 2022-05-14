Weegar recorded an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 6.

Weegar picked up his first point of the playoffs with the secondary helper on an Aleksander Barkov tally. The 28-year-old Weegar has been solid defensively even as he has struggled to replicate his 44-point effort from 80 regular-season contests. The Ontario native has added 27 hits, 16 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through six postseason games.