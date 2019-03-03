Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Not in lineup Sunday
Weegar (lower body) will not suit up for Sunday's game against Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar has now missed four straight games and 15 of the last 20 while battling multiple injuries. He still has no official timetable to return but Florida's next game is in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
