Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Not in lineup Thursday
Weegar (upper body) won't suit up in Thursday's game against the Senators per the NHL's official media site.
Weegar continues to miss time while dealing with an upper-body issue and is still without a solidified return date. His next chance to suit up will be on the road against Buffalo.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Still sidelined•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Set to miss game against Habs•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Won't dress Saturday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Notches assist•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: First point since injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.