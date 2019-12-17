Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Notches assist
Weegar picked up a helper in Monday's 6-1 win over Ottowa.
The assist came on Noel Acciari's third of the night to cap off his first career hattrick. Weegar's offense has sputtered a bit since the beginning of the season, only picking up two assists since returning from a facial injury on Nov. 30. He still anchors the top pairing with Aaron Ekblad however, averaging 19:35 in ice time and scoring 12 points in 25 games this season.
