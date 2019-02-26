Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Notches pair of assists
Weegar had two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche.
Weegar and defense partner Keith Yandle each offered two helpers, both assisting on goals by Troy Brouwer and Mike Hoffman at even strength. Weegar is certainly less of a point producer, with a career-high nine points in 47 games this season. He added two hits and two blocked shots in the contest, bringing his totals in those categories to 80 and 64, respectively.
