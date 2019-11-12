Weegar (face), as expected, won't be in the lineup against Boston on Tuesday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Weegar didn't require a visit to the hospital after getting hit in the head with a puck and remains with the team, but won't be in action Tuesday. The blueliner should be considered day-to-day at this point heading into Thursday's clash with Winnipeg. Prior to getting hurt, the Ottawa native was bogged down in a seven-game goal drought, though he did notch four assists and 14 shots over that stretch.