Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Officially ruled out
Weegar (face), as expected, won't be in the lineup against Boston on Tuesday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Weegar didn't require a visit to the hospital after getting hit in the head with a puck and remains with the team, but won't be in action Tuesday. The blueliner should be considered day-to-day at this point heading into Thursday's clash with Winnipeg. Prior to getting hurt, the Ottawa native was bogged down in a seven-game goal drought, though he did notch four assists and 14 shots over that stretch.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Done for day•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Big night against Oilers•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Tickles twine Thursday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Starting off hot•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Bags first assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.