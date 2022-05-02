Weegar (rest) was paired up with Aaron Ekblad (lower body) at Monday's practice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

After taking the last two games off, Weegar was back in his customary role at practice. The blueliner was a crucial piece of the Panthers' leading the league in goals per game this year (4.11), as he set new career bests in goals (eight), assists (36) and shots (203). Still, looking ahead to the playoffs, Weegar's productivity could drop a little if Ekblad is cleared to return as Weegar will have to play in a slightly more defensive posture.