Weegar is being matched up with Aaron Ekblad to start off training camp, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The duo will likely open the regular season together as the Panthers' top defensive pairing. Weegar was hampered by a variety of injuries last season -- only managing to play 45 games -- but made the most of the opportunities he had by setting career highs with seven goals and 18 points. If he can avoid the injury bug this year he has a good chance of topping that point total while playing with Florida's top offensive weapons.