Weegar (upper body) is not expected to be in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jackets.
The 27-year-old blueliner will now miss a second consecutive game with his upper-body issue. Weegar has 25 points and a plus-17 rating through 45 games this season. He's still considered day-to-day, so he'll be questionable for Thursday's showdown with Carolina.
