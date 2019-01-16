Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Out for rest of game
Weegar (upper body) left and will not return Tuesday versus the Canadiens.
Weegar played 6:08 and was a plus-1 before departing. Another update on the 25-year-old's status should come following Tuesday's game. The Panthers don't play again until Friday.
