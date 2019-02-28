Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Projected scratch Thursday
Weegar (lower body) is expected to be scratched from Thursday's road game against the Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Mike Matheson (lower body) will return to action against Vegas, which affords Weegar additional time to recover. The 25-year-old blueliner is a fearless contributor, but the Panthers need a miracle to make the playoffs, so Weegar can likely be eased back into the lineup.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Battling injury•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Notches pair of assists•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Remains day-to-day•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Expected out again Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...