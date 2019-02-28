Weegar (lower body) is expected to be scratched from Thursday's road game against the Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mike Matheson (lower body) will return to action against Vegas, which affords Weegar additional time to recover. The 25-year-old blueliner is a fearless contributor, but the Panthers need a miracle to make the playoffs, so Weegar can likely be eased back into the lineup.