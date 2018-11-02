Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rakes in 17 penalty minutes
Weegar received 17 penalty minutes in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Jets after fighting Brendan Lemieux in the second period.
Lemieux cracked Vincent Trocheck with a fly-by elbow to the head before Weegar stood up for his teammate in a one-sided beatdown by the Florida blueliner. He received a two minutes instigator, a five-minute fighting major, and an additional 10-minute major for not having his jersey tied down. Weegar may not contribute consistently in the offensive zone, but head coach Bob Boughner will be happy to know that the defender is ready to drop his gloves to protect his team.
