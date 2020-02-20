Weegar scored an empty-net goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Wednesday was just the third multi-point outing of the year for Weegar. He added five shots on net and four hits in the contest. The 26-year-old is at a career-high 16 points, 61 shots and 62 hits through 36 appearances this season, but he's not likely to interest fantasy owners outside of deep formats.