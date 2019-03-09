Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rare scoring outburst
Weegar scored two goals in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
The 25-year-old blueliner only has three goals on the season and five in 113 career NHL games, so it's fair to say this performance was unexpected. Weegar has already set a new personal best with 11 points on the season -- barring a significant change in his role, he should remain an afterthought in the Florida attack on most nights.
