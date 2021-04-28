Weegar registered an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Weegar had the secondary helper on Aleksander Barkov's second-period tally. The 27-year-old Weegar reached the 30-point mark for the first time in his career, and he needed only 49 games to do it. The Ontario native has added 89 shots, 110 hits, 72 blocks, 43 PIM and a plus-22 rating in a breakout season.