Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Ready for season debut Tuesday
With Mike Matheson suspended for two games, Weegar will see his first action of the season Tuesday against the Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar will skate alongside the first-year Russian Bogdan Kiselevich on the third pairing, while Alex Petrovic moves up on the second pairing with Mark Pysyk. Weegar skated in 60 games last season, tallying two goals and eight points. The 24-year-old will likely head back to the press box once Matheson is back from his suspension.
