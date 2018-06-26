Weegar has earned a qualifying offer fromt he Panthers.

Weegar didn't deliver much punch from a fantasy perspective in 2017-18, racking up just eight points -- a pair of goals and six assists -- along with a plus-5 rating over 60 contests. Weegar does have a history of production in the minor-league ranks, totaling 36 points in 60 contests with AHL Springfield during 2016-17. If the 24-year-old blueliner can wiggle his way on to the power-play units next season, he could be a sleeper candidate in deep fantasy drafts.