Weegar picked up a secondary assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime road victory against the Islanders.

Weegar has seen sporadic playing time since his season debut eight days ago. The defenseman was iced for 14:50 in this latest contest, but he didn't see any action in overtime, as he's not a viable 3-on-3 option and Mike Hoffman scored 33 seconds into the bonus round anyway.

