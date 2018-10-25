Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Registers helper in overtime win
Weegar picked up a secondary assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime road victory against the Islanders.
Weegar has seen sporadic playing time since his season debut eight days ago. The defenseman was iced for 14:50 in this latest contest, but he didn't see any action in overtime, as he's not a viable 3-on-3 option and Mike Hoffman scored 33 seconds into the bonus round anyway.
