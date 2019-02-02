Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rejoining lineup Saturday
Weegar (concussion) will suit up Saturday against the Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Even though he was activated from injured reserve Friday, Weegar was held out against the Predators for the first half of the back-to-back set. Now, he'll reportedly replace Ian McCoshen against a Vegas team that is typically strong on the forecheck. Weegar is a desperation fantasy play as the owner of seven points and a minus-5 rating through 42 games.
