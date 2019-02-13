Weegar (undisclosed) skated after Wednesday's team practice and is still considered day-to-day, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Although Weegar hasn't been officially ruled out, the fact that he is still unable to get on the ice with his teammates doesn't bode well for a potential return to the lineup against the Flames on Thursday. Even once the blueliner does get the all-clear, he may be forced to split time with Josh Brown and Ian McCoshen.