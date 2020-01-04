Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Remains out Saturday
Weegar (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Sabres, per the NHL's official media site.
Weegar will miss his fifth straight game, so Aaron Ekblad and Keith Yandle will man the top pairing. The 25-year-old Weegar's next chance to play is Sunday's road game versus Pittsburgh.
