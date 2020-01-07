Weegar (upper body) isn't expected to play Tuesday against Arizona, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Weegar will miss a seventh straight game Tuesday and remains without a definite timetable for his return to the lineup. Once healthy, the 26-year-old, who's notched 12 points in 28 games this campaign, should return to a top-four role and a spot on the Panthers' penalty-killing unit.