Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Remains unavailable
Weegar (upper body) isn't expected to play Tuesday against Arizona, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar will miss a seventh straight game Tuesday and remains without a definite timetable for his return to the lineup. Once healthy, the 26-year-old, who's notched 12 points in 28 games this campaign, should return to a top-four role and a spot on the Panthers' penalty-killing unit.
