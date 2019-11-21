Weegar (face) resumed skating Wednesday, but he's not expected to be ready to rejoin the lineup until next week, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It's safe to assume that Weegar will miss the Panthers' next three games, but he could be an option for Wednesday's matchup with Washington if he continues to make positive strides in his recovery over the weekend. Fantasy owners should plan on keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old blueliner's status leading up to that contest, as he's been highly productive when healthy this season, racking up three goals and 10 points in 17 appearances.