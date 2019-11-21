Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Resumes skating
Weegar (face) resumed skating Wednesday, but he's not expected to be ready to rejoin the lineup until next week, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
It's safe to assume that Weegar will miss the Panthers' next three games, but he could be an option for Wednesday's matchup with Washington if he continues to make positive strides in his recovery over the weekend. Fantasy owners should plan on keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old blueliner's status leading up to that contest, as he's been highly productive when healthy this season, racking up three goals and 10 points in 17 appearances.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Ruled out additional week•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Officially ruled out•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Done for day•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Big night against Oilers•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Tickles twine Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.