Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rips home wrister
Weegar scored his fourth goal of the season during a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.
Seven of Weegar's 14 points this season have come in his last 10 games as the Panthers have done surprisingly well down the stretch. After starting the season as the team's eighth defenseman, Weegar has done well enough to solidify a starting spot next season -- although his fantasy relevance will be minimal.
