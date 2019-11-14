Play

Weegar (face) remains a week away from returning to the lineup, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

The news effectively rules Weegar out for the Panthers' next three games. The Ottawa native was rolling with 10 points in 17 games prior to getting hurt. Despite not logging any significant power-play minutes, the blueliner is putting together his best offensive season and could challenge for the 30-point mark.

