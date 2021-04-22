Weegar (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Carolina on Thursday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Weegar will be sidelined for his third straight contest due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was bogged down in a seven-game goal drought during which he recorded four assists, 11 shots and 18 hits while averaging 22:55 of ice time.
