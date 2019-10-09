Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Scores first goal
Weegar scored his first of the season in a 6-3 loss to Carolina on Tuesday.
Weegar's goal stopped the bleeding for the Panthers after they went down 5-0 less than two minutes into the second period. The Panthers would manage to bring the deficit to 5-3 before letting in an empty-net goal to ice the game. Weegar already has more responsibility under new head coach Joel Quenneville, shifting from the bottom pair to the second pair with Anton Stralman. He will likely top the career-high 15 points he scored last season.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Settles prior to arbitration•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Files for arbitration•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rips home wrister•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rare scoring outburst•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Directs three shots on net•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.