Weegar scored his first of the season in a 6-3 loss to Carolina on Tuesday.

Weegar's goal stopped the bleeding for the Panthers after they went down 5-0 less than two minutes into the second period. The Panthers would manage to bring the deficit to 5-3 before letting in an empty-net goal to ice the game. Weegar already has more responsibility under new head coach Joel Quenneville, shifting from the bottom pair to the second pair with Anton Stralman. He will likely top the career-high 15 points he scored last season.