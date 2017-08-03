Weegar inked a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Thursday.

Weegar saw action in three outings with the Panthers last season, averaging just 17:27 of ice time and failing to secure a point. The defenseman was able to put together a solid minor-league campaign, though, registering 14 goals and 22 helpers in 60 outings. Florida is not particularly deep on the blue line, which could open the door for Weegar to earn his way onto the 23-man roster during training camp.

