Weegar was able to secure his first NHL roster spot Saturday, freelancer Harvey Fialkov reports.

After contributing steadily at AHL Springfield, Weegar will be one of the seven defenseman on Florida's Opening Night roster. The 23-year-old has shown offensive upside, posting 60 points over 112 games in the minors over the last two seasons, but it's unclear how much playing time he'll receive from coach Bob Boughner. It's worth noting that Weegar suffered an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss Monday's practice, but he's expected to be ready for Friday's tilt against Tampa Bay.