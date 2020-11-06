Weegar inked a three-year, $9.75 million deal with Florida on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Weegar saw a huge uptick in ice time last season, as he averaged over 20 minutes per game for the first time in his three-year NHL career. The defender's offensive ceiling remains in the 20-25 point range, especially given his lack of power-play opportunities, but his defensive capabilities could bolster Aaron Ekblad's numbers by allowing him to jump into the play more often.