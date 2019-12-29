Play

Weegar (upper body) is doubtful to quit up versus Montreal on Sunday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Weegar was sidelined for Saturday's clash with Detroit due to his upper-body issue and is now expected to miss a second game as well. With Aaron Ekblad unavailable, the Panthers utilized both Riley Stillman and Josh Brown, a combination they will likely continue to play with Sunday.

