Weegar (concussion) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and should be in the lineup Friday versus Nashville, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

The All-Star break played a key role in limiting the number of games Weegar missed with a concussion. The defenseman was injured back on Jan. 15 but because of the extended break in the action, Weegar only sat out three contests. Expected to be activated off IR Thursday or Friday, consider the third-pairing blueliner good to go ahead of Friday's home game versus the Predators.