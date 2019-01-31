Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Set to return Friday
Weegar (concussion) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and should be in the lineup Friday versus Nashville, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
The All-Star break played a key role in limiting the number of games Weegar missed with a concussion. The defenseman was injured back on Jan. 15 but because of the extended break in the action, Weegar only sat out three contests. Expected to be activated off IR Thursday or Friday, consider the third-pairing blueliner good to go ahead of Friday's home game versus the Predators.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: In concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Out for rest of game•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Snags two helpers•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Blasts home first of season•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Gets physical•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...