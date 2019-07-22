Weegar signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract with Florida on Monday, CapFriendly reports.

Weegar set career highs last season in nearly all categories, including games played (64), goals (four), assists (11) and shots (79). The addition of Anton Stralman (lower body) will likely prevent the 25-year-old Weegar from taking on a top-4 role, but he should be in contention to play a full 82-game schedule, which would likely allow him to push for the 20-point mark.