Weegar missed Thursday's game against Vegas due to an illness, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Weegar returned Tuesday after he missed 15 straight games with an upper-body issue and is now looking at missing more time. It's unclear how serious the illness is going forward, but expect the team to comment on the 26-year-old's status ahead of Saturday's game against the Penguins.

