Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Sits out with ailment
Weegar missed Thursday's game against Vegas due to an illness, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar returned Tuesday after he missed 15 straight games with an upper-body issue and is now looking at missing more time. It's unclear how serious the illness is going forward, but expect the team to comment on the 26-year-old's status ahead of Saturday's game against the Penguins.
