Weegar (lower body) is projected to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Penguins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

After four games in the press box, Weegar should retake his spot among the pairings looking to follow-up on his two assists dished out in the game prior to his exit. Considering he didn't total a point in the 14 games prior to his two-assist effort Feb. 25, a repeat performance seems unlikely. Regardless, the third-year defenseman has posted a career-high nine points through 47 games this season, marking some improvement on the offensive end of the ice. Unless he finds his way on to the power play, there's little reason to consider Weegar in any but the deepest of leagues.