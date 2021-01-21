Weegar got his first point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blackhawks

Head coach Joel Quenneville has given Weegar a role with Aaron Ekblad on the team's top defensive unit to start the season, and he's looked right at home. The 27-year-old showed flashes of promise last season, but was hampered by multiple injuries that limited him to only 45 games. Weegar is unlikely to fill up the scoresheet -- he has only 42 points in 174 career games -- but he is likely to continue skating over 20 minutes a night as the Panthers look to solve their defensive deficiencies.