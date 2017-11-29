Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Snags helper Tuesday
Weegar recorded his first point in 14 games in Tuesday's clash with the Rangers.
After appearing in just four of the Panthers' first 13 games, Weeger has secured a regular role on the blue line, as he has been in the lineup for 13 straight outings. While being on the bench is certainly better than watching from the press box, the defenseman is logging a mere 14:31 of ice time per game -- although is getting a shot on the power play. The 23-year-old performed well in the minors last season -- 14 goals and 22 assists in 60 games -- but has yet to find that scoring touch in the NHL.
